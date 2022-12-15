Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.78. 2,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,082. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

