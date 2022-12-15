Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,045 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FENY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. 8,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,114. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

