Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $29.03 during trading on Thursday. 134,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,699. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.