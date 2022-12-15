Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 4,440 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IPAY stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $59.73.

