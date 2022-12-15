Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $3,505,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $3,622,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $3,745,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $3,688,500.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $3,685,500.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. 15,485,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616,513. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 374.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after buying an additional 1,669,577 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,053 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

