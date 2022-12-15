Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $3,505,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $3,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $3,756,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $3,571,500.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 215,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

