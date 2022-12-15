Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $225.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

