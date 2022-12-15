Pirate Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,191.45 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $71.54 million and approximately $140,191.45 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00259702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00084221 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00057120 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,899,342 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.