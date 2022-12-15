Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires 106 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $280,829,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after acquiring an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.8 %

WM stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

