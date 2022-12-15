Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Shares of 3,717 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $231,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $304,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $320,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.9 %

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

