Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.06. 25,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

