Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 1,428 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $160,692.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,244.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SiTime Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SITM opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.88. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $303.86.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 517.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth $41,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
