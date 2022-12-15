PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 124,208 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $490,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,681.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PLBY Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $185.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.