PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 124,208 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $490,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,681.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PLBY Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $185.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

