PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Christopher Riley Sells 9,555 Shares

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,595.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 221,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,356.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 260,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 87,136 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 384,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,469,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile



PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

