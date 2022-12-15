PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,600 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 761,200 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

PolarityTE Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 45,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.17. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolarityTE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.