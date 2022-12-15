Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $315.00 and last traded at $315.00. Approximately 931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 435,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.05.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 58.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,186.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,383 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

