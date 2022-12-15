Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

BPOP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

BPOP opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Popular has a 1-year low of $64.39 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.10 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Popular by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Popular by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 236,267 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

