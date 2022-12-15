PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $397,063.31 and approximately $87.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00419052 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00033594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001138 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

