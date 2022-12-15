Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,000 shares, a growth of 1,180.3% from the November 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance
Powerlong Real Estate has a one year low of 0.62 and a one year high of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.62.
Powerlong Real Estate Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powerlong Real Estate (PWLNF)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Powerlong Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerlong Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.