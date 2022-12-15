PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.49% of PRA Group worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 190,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

PRA Group Trading Down 0.8 %

PRAA stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.15. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

