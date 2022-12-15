Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Decreased by Philo Smith Capital Corp

Philo Smith Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Primerica makes up 7.8% of Philo Smith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Philo Smith Capital Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $139.14. 1,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.22. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

