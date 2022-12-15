Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CEO Thomas Charles Priore Sells 20,000 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 20,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,198,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,459,086.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Charles Priore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Charles Priore sold 408 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $2,182.80.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Priority Technology stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 18,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,416. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $396.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.42 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

