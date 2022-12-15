Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

PROC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 23,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,188. Procaps Group has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 243.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procaps Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

Procaps Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Procaps Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

