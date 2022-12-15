Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,822 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.63% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

EMXC traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,826. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.846 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.