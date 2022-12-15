Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 3.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.29.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $246.70. 18,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,927. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.98 and a 200-day moving average of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

