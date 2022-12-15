Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 3.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of CDW worth $21,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CDW by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CDW traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.08. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,008. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

