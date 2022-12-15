Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.58 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.