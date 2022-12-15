ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EQRR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,604. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.