ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQRR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,604. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

