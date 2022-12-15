ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stake Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 1.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. 552,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,198,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

