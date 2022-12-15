ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 5.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 1,035,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,907,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

