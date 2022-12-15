ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 25.6% in November

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 44,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,028,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,907,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $87.49.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,340 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.