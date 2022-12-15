Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises about 0.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

PRU stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 141.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

