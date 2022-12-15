Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.97

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $5.16. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1,611,375 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Puma Biotechnology Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.
Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.