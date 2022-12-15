Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.97

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $5.16. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1,611,375 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

About Puma Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

