Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VHT stock opened at $255.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.