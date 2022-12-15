Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after buying an additional 3,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,946 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91,000.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,822,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,064 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 497,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $92.69 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

