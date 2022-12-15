Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $179.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

