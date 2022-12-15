Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 22.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 31.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

