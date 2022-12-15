Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 942 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.34 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.