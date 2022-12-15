Pure Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

NeoVolta Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOV opened at $3.04 on Thursday. NeoVolta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on NeoVolta in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NeoVolta Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

