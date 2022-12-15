PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) Trading Up 2.5%

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS – Get Rating) was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.76 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.41). Approximately 42,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.40).

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.10.

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.