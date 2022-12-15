Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 68,016 shares.The stock last traded at $177.55 and had previously closed at $177.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.33.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $492.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

