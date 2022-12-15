QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $825,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.88. 166,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,553,498. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

