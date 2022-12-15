Quantum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $181,866.95 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 100% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $112,039.50 and approximately $181,866.95 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00020003 USD and is up 100.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,224.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

