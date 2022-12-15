QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.23 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $45.44 million and $1.23 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

