Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 3.7% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $5.95. 129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 201,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

