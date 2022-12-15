Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $67.29 million and $2.99 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.01524072 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012232 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00032109 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.44 or 0.01741724 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001302 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

