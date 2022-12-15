Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 887,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,827.3 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Randstad stock remained flat at $59.28 during trading on Wednesday. 1,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061. Randstad has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

