Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 887,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,827.3 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
Randstad stock remained flat at $59.28 during trading on Wednesday. 1,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061. Randstad has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.
About Randstad
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJF)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.