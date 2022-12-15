Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Cap of $31.24 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001084 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $31.24 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,433,427 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

