Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.95 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

