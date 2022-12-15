RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.60

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.60 and last traded at $95.60, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RICK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $864.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

